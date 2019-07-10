Snapchat Adds Arnold Schwarzenegger, Serena Williams To Show Creator Ranks

Snapchat is adding more shows and contributors to its creator community, a list headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Serena Williams.

The first of the newly conceived Creator Shows premieres Wednesday, with debuts scheduled through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

Also on the Creator Shows roster is comedian Kevin Hart, plus digital-native creators like Emma Chamberlain, Loren Gray, Rickey Thompson, Baby Ariel and FaZe Banks. Exclusive shows will also come from Maddie Ziegler, Keke Palmer, Mackenzie Ziegler, Jordyn Jones, Denzel Dion and Chantel Jeffries.

The social network is aiming to capitalize on its strong ties to young viewers. Snapchat says it reaches 90% of all 13-24 year-olds – more than Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger combined – and 75% of all 13-34 year olds.

Snapchat Shows have gained traction, the company says, with view time more than tripling in the past year.

Snap recently launched the Scripted Comedy Creator Initiative. The program is designed to inspire the best and funniest up-and-coming comedy writers, performers and directors to invent new ways to produce scripted comedy for the mobile audience. The results — seasons of eight to 10 episodes of three to five minutes in length — will start airing this summer on the Discover page (where the Creator Shows will also be found).

On Wednesday, Snap announced a followup to the comedy effort, a short-form Animated Comedy Creator Initiative. Submissions are open through August 26. Creators in the U.S. are invited to pitch a one-page treatment (including storyboards, animatic or full pilot) for an animated comedy series. The network will greenlight up to 10 shows from this pool of submissions.

Here are more details about the Creator Shows, with loglines from Snapchat:

Trend or End with Rickey Thomspon – Camo pants are so 2018… but flamin’ hot cheetos are a major trend. Rickey Thompson is the judge, jury, and executioner of all things fashion and lifestyle in this Snapchat series. Premieres July 10.

Glow Up with Loren Gray – Gen Z icon Loren Gray is sharing her expert advice by weaving heartfelt affirmations into practical beauty tutorials. Premieres July 11.

Throwback Toys with Jordyn Jones – Jordyn Jones is going way back in time to unbox her favorite toys from growing up and give them a real talk adult review! Premieres July 12.

Keepin’ It Real with Keke Palmer – Dive into Keke’s mind for advice on all of life’s crazy situations…it’s a Dear Abby in the DM’s. Premieres July 13.

Get Creative with GeeohSnap – Amazing artwork awaits when creator and illustrator GeeOhSnap teaches you all his tricks to create incredible art with the Snap Camera. Premieres July 14.

Rules of Success with Arnold Schwarzenegger – It’s Arnold in your pocket! Tune-in every episode for motivational advice from the legend himself.

Untitled Creator Show with Serena Williams

Untitled Creator Show with Kevin Hart (In partnership with Laugh Out Loud, Hart’s comedy brand and multi-platform network).



Untitled Creator Show with Maddie Ziegler



Untitled Creator Show with Emma Chamberlain



Untitled Creator Show with Baby Ariel – The internet’s own Baby Ariel unpacks transformative life events with famous guests from all walks of life.

Untitled Creator Show with Chantel Jeffries

Untitled Creator Show with Mackenzie Ziegler

Chasing Clout with Spencer Pratt – Who’s chasing clout and who’s making it? Only pop culture oracle Spencer Pratt can decide.

Untitled Creator Show with FaZe Banks



Untitled Creator Show with Denzel Dion



In The Wild with The Real Tarzann – Things are getting WILD in Miami! Join exotic animal expert Mike Holston AKA The Real Tarzann to meet a new animal friend every episode.

Untitled Creator Show with Teala Dunn

Untitled Creator Show with Jibrizy

These new Scripted Comedy Creator Shows will start airing this summer, with additional shows to follow: