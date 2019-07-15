Sky Italia & ‘Gomorrah’ Producer Cattleya Unveil First-Look At Latin Drama ‘Romulus’

Sky Italia and Gomorrah producer Cattleya have unveiled the first look at their forthcoming big-budget drama Romulus, the founder and first king of Rome, which is being produced in archaic Latin.

The ITV-owned producer is producing the ten-part series, which was created by Matteo Rovere, who directed The First King feature. It marks Rovere’s television debut. The ten-part series is co-produced by Rovere’s Groenlandia and filming started in Rome last month.

It stars Andrea Arcangeli (Trust), Marianna Fontana (Indivisible) and Francesco Di Napoli (Piranhas) with Rovere directing alongside Michele Alhaique and Enrico Maria Artale. It is written by Rovere, Filippo Gravino (The First King) and Guido Iuculano (A Quiet Life).

The series is set in eighth century B.C., in a primitive and brutal world in which man’s fate is decided by the merciless power of nature and the gods. It is the story of Romulus and his twin brother Remus, as seen through the eyes of three people marked by death, loneliness and3 violence: Iemos, Wiros and the young vestal Ilia.

Rounding out the cast are Giovanni Buselli (My Brilliant Friend), Silvia Calderoni (Bloody Richard), Sergio Romano (Il Campione), Demetra Avincola (Lucky), Massimiliano Rossi (The First King), Ivana Lotito (Gomorrah), Gabriel Montesi (Made in Italy) and Vanessa Scalera (Lea).

ITV Studios Global Entertainment handles international sales.