‘Silicon Valley’ To Return For Sixth & Final Season in October

Silicon Valley will return for its seven-episode, sixth and final season in October, HBO revealed today at TCA. A specific date was not announced.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, the Emmy-nominated Silicon Valley takes a comic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” series executive producers/showrunners Mike Judge and Alec Berg said when the final season was announced in May. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

The series stars Thomas Middleditch as Richard, Zach Woods as Jared, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Amanda Crew as Monica, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson and Josh Brener as Big Head.

Judge and Berg serve as executive producers, writers and directors. Clay Tarver, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally and Jim Kleverweis also executive produce. Ron Weiner, Sarah Walker, and Daisy Gardner co-executive produce.