‘Silicon Valley’: HBO Boss On Comedy Coming To An End & Possible T.J. Miller Return

Several HBO signature series are coming to an end this year. One of them, Emmy-nominated comedy Silicon Valley, will debut its seventh and final season in October, the network announced at TCA today.

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys has a personal connection to the show, executive produced/showrun by Mike Judge and Alec Berg, as he had developed it while running comedy for the network.

“I love working with Mike and Alec and this cast; a lot of the cast have broken out and gone off to do great things,” he told Deadline at TCA. “But if you have gotten to 5, 6, 7 seasons, that’s’ great, that’s all gravy/.”

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, Silicon Valley stars Thomas Middleditch Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, Matt Ross and Josh Brener.

Most of the core cast have stayed til the end with one major exception, original cast member T.J. Miller, who exited after Season 4 under controversial circumstances. Don’t hold your breath about a final-season reunion.

“I highly doubt that he would be coming back to make a cameo,” Bloys said.