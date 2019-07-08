Fox’s SideCar Content Development Accelerator Sets Executive Team

Fox Entertainment’s content development accelerator SideCar, launched in February and headed by Gail Berman, has set its executive team. The group includes some of Berman’s colleagues from her Fox-based The Jackal Group as well as auspices including The Walking Dead‘s Valhalla Entertainment and Fox’s Animation Domination High-Def Studios.

Sidcar will develop scripted and unscripted projects, identifying and incubating programming for both Fox’s broadcast network and third-party platforms. Fox Entertainment will retain ownership of all series that originate under the banner.

It looks to be a key cog in Fox Network’s strategy for finding alternatives after its sister studio, 20th Century Fox TV, moved to Disney in the 21st Century Fox sale. When the unit was unveiled in February, it marked the first major business move since Charlie Collier was brought in as Fox Entertainment CEO with a mandate to lead the company with a start-up mentality.

Baghdady Fox Entertainment

Joining SideCar in key positions include The Jackal Group’s Hend Baghdady as EVP Development and Production, Alana Romoff and VP Development and Eduardo Lopez-Mendez as Manager of Business and Legal Affairs; former 20th Century Fox TV and NBCUniversal veteran Susan Lierle and SVP Business & Legal Affairs; former Valhalla VP Jeff Nemon as SVP Drama Development; and ex-Animation Domination High-Def Studios production head Matthew Chadwick as VP Alternative Programming and Production.

“This truly is an amazing team of accomplished executives,” said Berman. “I’ve worked with most of them for the past four years, and the reason they’ve all come over to Sidecar is because what they’ve produced has been stellar. Now, we all have a unified purpose of determining how best to serve the needs of Fox, as well as those of our third-party partners.”

SideCar is expected to be flexible, creating deal structures that are tailored to each project. Fox Entertainment will produce some shows, and SideCar also can partner with other studios on others.