Showtime Names Michael Engleman Marketing Chief, With Pop And Smithsonian Oversight

Showtime has named Turner and NBCUniversal veteran Michael Engleman as its Chief Marketing Officer.

He will oversee the network’s marketing, creative advertising and digital media divisions, including consumer and distribution marketing, promotions and media. He also will manage day-to-day operations of digital platform marketing, broadband, mobile, emerging platform initiatives and multiplatform content.

In addition, Engleman also will have marketing oversight of Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel.

He will succeed Don Buckley, whose eight-year run at the premium network has come to an end.

The announcement was made by Showtime CEO David Nevins, who also is Chief Creative Officer of CBS Corp. Engleman will be based in L.A., reporting to Nevins.

“Michael is a brilliant and experienced marketing leader whose calling card is his clever, original vision,” said Nevins. “His ability to thrive within the sensory overload of modern-day media on all platforms sets him apart, making him the ideal choice to articulate the next generation of Showtime Networks to all audiences.”

During his three-year tenure at Turner, Engleman was Chief Marketing Officer for TBS and TNT, where he also launched a new content marketing group. Series launches on his watch included The Alienist, The Last O.G., Claws, Drop the Mic, Animal Kingdom and Full Frontal. He also supervised product development and platform management of more than 20 streaming products for TBS/TNT.

Prior to Turner, Engleman was EVP of Marketing, Digital and Global Brand Strategy for Syfy and Chiller, where he oversaw U.S. branding and marketing activities as well as Syfy’s expansion in 87 countries.