Showtime Developing Remake Of Argentinean Comedy ‘100 Days To Fall In Love’ From Paramount TV & Viacom International Studios

Showtime is developing an English-language remake of Argentinean comedy 100 Days To Fall In Love from Paramount TV and Viacom International Studios.

The CBS-backed premium broadcaster is working up a U.S. version of the telenovela comedy, which has been a hit on broadcaster Telefe, where the finale of the 125 episode show reached a 56.8% share.

The show is one of the first major collaborations between Viacom International Studios, which has been ramping up its production activity in recent years, and the Catch 22 and 13 Reasons Why producer run by Nicole Clemens.

100 Days to Fall in Love was originally written by Ernesto Korovsky, Silvina Frejdkes and Alejandro Quesada and premiered in May 2018 in Argentina. It was co-produced by Telefe and Underground.

The comedy tells the story of best friends, Laura and Antonia, who after almost twenty years marriage, each decide to take a 100-day break from their respective spouses. During this hiatus, they examine their relationships and explore what it means to date in the modern world. After the 100 days, they must decide on whether or not to remain in their marriages.

Clemens, President of Paramount Television said, “100 Days to Fall in Love has such universal themes and characters that it’s no surprise that it was such a tremendous success in Argentina. We are thrilled to be partnered with our sister company, Viacom International Studios on such a translatable format that will resonate beautifully with an English-speaking audience.”

“We launched Viacom International Studios in 2018 and quickly became a leading producer of Spanish language content and formats. Since then, we’ve expanded to the UK and Europe and now to the U.S. with 100 Days,” added Pierluigi Gazzolo, President of Viacom International Media Networks, Americas. “Bringing 100 Days to the US is a testament to our team’s ability to create captivating content for global audiences.”