Shondaland’s ‘Bridgerton’ Netflix Series Rounds Out Core Cast, Taps Julie Anne Robinson As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has assembled the entire Bridgerton clan in Shondaland’s Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of novels.

Luke Thompson (Dunkirk), Goodbye Christopher Robin star Will Tilston, Florence Hunt (Cursed) and Ruby Stokes (Da Vinci’s Demons) have been cast as the remaining Bridgerton siblings in the eight-episode series. Also newly cast in Bridgerton are Ben Miller (Johnny English Strikes Again), Bessie Carter (Les Misérables), Harriet Cains (Marcella), Martins Imhangbe (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Cheat).

Kendall Roclord

Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Julie Anne Robinson has been tapped as director and executive producer on two episodes, including the pilot.

Created by Scandal veteran Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton, the second-eldest of the Bridgerton siblings. He yearns for something other than the endless round of dazzling parties he finds himself attending every evening. Sensitive and endearing, Benedict dreams of turning his artistic hobby into a full-fledged career and soon finds himself looking far outside the world of the ton in order to achieve it.

Tilston plays Gregory Bridgerton, a verifiable, though lovable, terror with a heart of gold who’s constantly teasing his little sister Hyacinth, who he lives to vex.

Hyacinth will be played by Hunt. Wise beyond her years, she is both singular and exuberant. The youngest Bridgerton sibling, she can’t wait to follow in her sisters’ footsteps and take part in the marriage mart.

Stokes plays Francesca Bridgerton. More reserved and mysterious than the rest of the Bridgerton siblings, Francesca is careful with her words and has a sly, subversive sense of humor.

They join previously cast Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as the octet’s mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton.

From left: Miller, Carter and Cains Courtesy of Netflix

Miller plays Lord Featherington. Despite this lecherous lord’s fancy title, London society still rather sees him as a bit of a joke. He might treat his wife with little to no respect, yet he always seems to have a soft spot for his daughters.

Carteralready plays Prudence Featherington. Ferociously storming the marriage mart for a third season, Prudence is considered “on the shelf.” Perhaps it’s because the eldest Featherington girl has not one nice bone in her body – though neither she, nor her mother, would ever admit it.

Cains plays Philippa Featherington. Not exactly known for her smarts or cleverness, Philippa is the middle Featherington child. She’s merely focused on one thing: finding herself a husband.

The two join previously cast Nicola Coughlan, who plays the third sister, Penelope Featherington, and Polly Walker, who plays their mom, Lady Portia Featherington.

Imhangbe Courtesy of Netflix

Ashbourne Courtesy of Netflix

Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich, a strapping, up-and-coming boxer climbing London’s strict social hierarchy with apprehension due to his newfound celebrity and his close friendship with the Duke.

Ashbourne plays Mrs. Varley, the efficient yet prickly Featherington housekeeper.

Also previously cast in the series are Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury as well as Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

Robinson, who recently re-upped her first-look deal with Universal TV, is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Set to film in London for a 2020 premiere, Bridgerton is executive produced by Van Dusen and Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.