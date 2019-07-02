Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Star DeWanda Wise Boards ‘Fatherhood’ Film At Sony

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Russo Brothers Heading To Comic-Con: 'Avengers' Reunion In Store?

Read the full story

‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Star DeWanda Wise Boards ‘Fatherhood’ Film At Sony

DeWanda Wise photographed in Los Angeles on August 21, 2018.
Emily Berl

EXCLUSIVE: DeWanda Wise, who stars in the current Season 2 of the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, is joining star Kevin Hart in Sony’s comedy-drama Fatherhood. The pic is based on Matthew Logelin’s book Two Kisses for Maddy, the true story of a father forced to raise a child on his own who finds himself wholly unprepared for the challenge.

Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, Paul Reiser and Deborah Ayorinde also are part of the cast.

Paul Weitz is directing the film, which is in production. Dana Stevens adapted the screenplay with the current draft by Weitz. Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, Peter Kiernan and Hart are producing the project with Brittany Morrissey overseeing for the studio.

Wise, who can also be seen in the Netflix film Someone Great and CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone, is repped by CAA.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad