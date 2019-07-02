‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Star DeWanda Wise Boards ‘Fatherhood’ Film At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: DeWanda Wise, who stars in the current Season 2 of the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, is joining star Kevin Hart in Sony’s comedy-drama Fatherhood. The pic is based on Matthew Logelin’s book Two Kisses for Maddy, the true story of a father forced to raise a child on his own who finds himself wholly unprepared for the challenge.

Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, Paul Reiser and Deborah Ayorinde also are part of the cast.

Paul Weitz is directing the film, which is in production. Dana Stevens adapted the screenplay with the current draft by Weitz. Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, Peter Kiernan and Hart are producing the project with Brittany Morrissey overseeing for the studio.

Wise, who can also be seen in the Netflix film Someone Great and CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone, is repped by CAA.