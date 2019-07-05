Sheffield Doc/Fest Appoints DocLisboa’s Cíntia Gil As Festival Director

Sheffield Doc/Fest, one of Europe’s leading documentary festivals, has named Cíntia Gil as its new festival director.

Gil will join from Portuguese event DocLisboa, which she has co-run with Davide Oberto who himself will be leaving to focus on work at the Torino Film Festival. Gil will join the UK fest in November so as to oversee her last DocLisboa in October.

At Sheffield, she will replace Melanie Iredale who stepped up as interim director for the 2019 edition. Iredale will return to her post as deputy director, which she has held since 2014.

Gil has previously served on juries at the Berlinale, Mar del Plata and FIDMarseille. A search is under way to find Gil’s successor at DocLisboa.

This year’s Sheffield Doc/Fest saw Luke Lorentzen’s Midnight Family take home the grand jury award.