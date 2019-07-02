‘Shark Week’ Gets Dedicated July Exhibition At Paley Center In New York

In the runup to Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, which kicks off July 28, the annual programming block is getting a dedicated exhibition at the Paley Center for Media in New York.

So Good You’ll Scream! A Shark Week Exhibit at the Paley Center is free and open to the public, running July 20 to 28. It will feature a photo wall with this year’s Shark Week mascot, Puffy the Puffer; a sand-sculpted shark; a photo gallery; an exhibit with 30,000 shark teeth; a fingerprint whale shark wall, as well as trivia and VR content.

The initiative is the latest annual effort at Paley to showcase a particular area of the TV programming landscape and bring visitors behind the scenes.

“Sharks will be invading the Paley Center this July and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Paley Center CEO Maureen Reidy. “We’re proud to team up with Discovery for this special look at television’s longest-running and most-anticipated summer event.”

“Shark Week is one of the most celebrated summer television events and we’re excited to share our love of sharks with the Paley Center in honor of this pop culture phenomenon,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

Along with the main exhibition, the Paley Center will also feature special screenings, including a sneak preview of Discovery’s Extinct or Alive: Lost Shark, as well as arts and craft activities for kids and families.