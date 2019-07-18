‘Shape Of Pasta’ Spotlights Chef Evan Funke’s Search For Masters Via Quibi

Quibi has placed an order for Shape of Pasta, a new series from Chef Evan Funke spotlighting his searches in Italy for the remaining masters of pasta. The series explores the culture, history and lore behind the unique shapes and textures of the staple food in an effort to save them forever.

Multiple James Beard Award nominee Chef Evan Funke is the architect behind LA’s Felix Trattoria. He is also described as a “perpetual student” of handmade pasta, a dying art form as the top practitioners pass,

The eight-part documentary exploring the world of pasta is produced by Emmy Award-winning and James Beard Award-nominated Ugly Brother Studios. It follows Funke as he seeks to learn rare, forgotten and obscure pasta shapes from the pasta masters keeping these traditions alive.

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform merging the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is an entertainment platform built for mobile viewing. Ugly Brother is a production company founded by twin brothers Mike and Tim Duffy.