Simu Liu Set To Lead Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’, Tony Leung And Awkwafina Join Cast

Marvel Studios unveiled that Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) will be taking the titular role in the forthcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham. The news was unveiled during Comic-Con in front of a packed Hall H. Tony Leung is set to play the real Mandarin (not the fake one in Iron Man 3) and Awkwafina has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of a China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off to the outside world. The son is trained in the martial arts and developed unsurpassed skills. He is eventually introduced to the outside world to do his father’s bidding, and then has to come to grips with the fact his revered father might not be the humanitarian he has claimed to be.

Shang-Chi is the first superhero movie tentpole franchise with an Asian American protagonist. The film is looking to continue the MCU’s inclusive track of superhero movies like Black Panther and Captain Marvel.