‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Gets Series Order From Paramount Network

Paramount Network has ordered a 10-episode first season of Sexy Beast, a series adaptation from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content based on the cult British gangster movie. Michael Caleo (The Sopranos) will write the series and executive produce.

Sexy Beast, the series, tells the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters, played in the 2000 movie by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane, respectively. Gal Dove is a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. The series will explore the early days of Gal’s complicated relationship with Logan, a vicious gangster with whom Gal forms a partnership, the beginnings of his association with criminal mastermind Bass, and how Gal met and fell in love with DeeDee, an adult film star who would become his wife.

Karyn Kusama (Destroyer) is directing and executive producing through her company Familystyle, along with the company’s Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (Destroyer), who will also serve as executive producers on the show. Louis Mellis and David Scinto, original screenwriters of the film, also serve as executive producers. Keith Cox and Lauren Ruggiero, VP Development for Paramount Network, will oversee Sexy Beast for the network.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer from a screenplay by Louis Mellis and David Scinto, the film follows Gal, an ex-criminal who had moved to Spain with his wife DeeDee (Amanda Redman) to start a new life, and Logan, an old criminal associate who aggressively recruits him for a heist job on behalf of crime lord Teddy Bass.

“We’re thrilled Sexy Beast is joining our robust scripted slate of originals. We were impressed with Michael Caleo’s craft of the prequel, bringing these strong characters back to life for TV audiences, and with the exceptional style Karyn Kusama plans to bring to this series,” said Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. “We’re also honored to team with our sister studio Paramount Television in collaborating on this exciting project.”

“Sexy Beast is a cult classic because of its unique tone and style,” added Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television, and the partners of Anonymous Content. “Mike Caleo has managed to capture that brilliance that we’ve loved for so long. His excellent script attracted Karyn Kusama, whose work has the same intersection of intensity and style that was beloved in the film. We’re so lucky to be collaborating with her. This is also our second project with Paramount Network and we’re thrilled to continue this synergistic relationship.”

Sexy Beast joins Paramount Network’s growing slate headlined by its hit series Yellowstone. Recently announced green lights include Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; and the new Darren Star series Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.