Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert Take On Mueller Testimony — Before It Even Starts

Robert Mueller is finally set to testify on Capitol Hill. The former special counsel will take a seat before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday to answer questions about his April report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

While, no one is sure exactly what Mueller will say, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert are already diving into his appearance.

Meyers noted on Tuesday night’s edition of Late Night that Mueller’s Congressional visit will be huge in Washington. So big in fact that bars are opening early to accommodate political junkies interested in watching the proceedings — which start at 8:30 a.m. ET — in group settings.

“Several bars in Washington, D.C. will open early tomorrow so people can watch special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony,” Meyers said, before joking about the redactions in Mueller’s 448-page report. “So by dinner time, you’ll be just like the Mueller Report — mostly blacked out.”

Stephen Colbert is also counting down the hours, and described Mueller’s testimony as the “Super Bowl of things on C-SPAN at 8:30 in the morning.”

While the Late Show host appeared to be giddy about Mueller’s appearance, he noted President Trump doesn’t feel the same way.

Colbert put one of Trump’s Monday tweets on screen and read it for the audience.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple,” Colbert said in his best Trump imitation. He then served up his usual presidential insult.

“I don’t think Donald Trump has ever had a second bite of an apple,” he quipped while pretending to take a bite out of an apple.

“Oh my God! It’s disgusting. Somebody licked all the caramel off this thing,” Colbert said to laughter.