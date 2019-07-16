Warner Bros’ Sesame Street Pic Moved Back Five Months; ‘Just Mercy’ Gets Christmas Limited Release

It will be quite a few more sunny days before Warner Bros makes its trip to Sesame Street. The studio’s untitled film adaptation of the children’s TV classic has moved from its January 15, 2021, to that summer: The pic now will open on June 4, 2021.

Warners also said today that its legal drama Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan, will get a Christmas Day limited release then go wide on January 10. Lastly, the studio’s Bruce Springsteen-themed feature Blinded by the Light is moving back two days and now will open on Friday, August 16.

Jonathan Krisel is directing the live-action Sesame Street pic, and Eighth Grade filmmaker Bo Burnham is penning songs for it. The film sees Big Bird and his Sesame Street friends mysteriously expelled from their neighborhood and finding themselves in Manhattan. They team up with Sally Hawthorne, a plucky history-show host who’s on a quest to save her program and prove that Sesame Street actually exists. Its only competition in that June 2021 frame thus far is Paramount’s Micronauts.

Also starring Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy focuses on the first case of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), based on his 2014 memoir. Walter McMillian (Foxx) is a black man sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his airtight alibi, McMillian was convicted and spent six years on death row before being exonerated. Also bowing on Christmas Day are wide openers Little Women from Sony and Fox’s Spies in Disguise and Universal’s limited release of 1917.

Blinded by the Light is moving away from the Wednesday bow of Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 but still will battle that weekend against fellow wide openers Good Boys from Universal, 47 Meters Down: Uncages (Entertainment Studios) and Where’d You Go Bernadette (United Artists). Watch the Boss-infused trailer here.