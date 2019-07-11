Serial Box Hires Head Of Content, More As It Eyes Originals Push

EXCLUSIVE: Serial Box has hired Alloy Entertainment editor Hayley Wagreich as new its Head of Content, one of several exec moves at the digital reading and audio platform, which has been growing its original content creation.

As part of the push, Serial Box also said Thursday it hired Rhoda Belleza and promoted Marco Palmieri. Both will have the title of VP Content Development. Wagriech will report to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton and co-founder and president Julian Yap. Belleza and Palmieri will report to Wagreich.

Serial Box

Serial Box, which offers subscribers access to serialized stories in e-book and audio form, recently inked deals to create original stories based on properties including Orphan Black, and Marvel Entertainment’s Black Panther, Jessica Jones, Black Widow and Thor IP.

Wagriech produced and edited titles at Warner Bros’ Alloy including National Book Award finalist American Street; New York Times bestseller Max; and Originals, the prequel to The Vampire Diaries. She previously worked at Disney Hyperion.

Belleza was previously an editor at Lonely Planet and an editor at Macmillan and Paper Lantern Lit. Prior to joining Serial Box, Palmieri was a senior editor for Tor Books and a senior editor at Simon & Schuster, specializing in media tie-in publishing for IP like Star Trek, World of Warcraft and Resident Evil as well as novels set in the DC and Marvel comics universes.

“Collectively Hayley, Rhoda and Marco bring a combination of experience ideally suited to Serial Box’s focus on creating exclusive content around household name characters like Marvel’s Black Panther, Black Widow, Jessica Jones and Thor as well as creating and packaging our own original content for our platform, film and television,” Yap said Thursday.

Serial Box uses a TV writers room model — hiring a showrunner to develop a pilot and bible and writing team — to create and release serials much faster than a traditional book.