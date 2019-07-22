Sean Hayes To Serve As Roast Master For Comedy Central’s Alec Baldwin Insult-Fest

Sean Hayes will serve as Roast Master of Comedy Central’s previously announced roast of Alec Baldwin in September, the network announced today.

“It’s always been my dream to roast a Hollywood legend,” Hayes said, “so when they asked me to roast Alec Baldwin I said ‘close enough’.”

The Baldwin roast is set to tape on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles, with a premiere date on Comedy Central of Sunday, September 15 at 10 pm ET/PT.

In today’s announcement, Comedy Central noted that Baldwin and Comedy Central will contribute a combined $1 million – in matching $500,000 donations – to Exploring The Arts, a nonprofit organization serving public high schools throughout New York City and Los Angeles. The charity was founded in 1999 by singer Tony Bennett and wife Susan Benedetto to benefit arts education.

The Baldwin roast was announced in June, with the actor noting, “Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.”

Accompanying today’s announcement was a very brief video clip of Baldwin, having an iPhone chat with his young son, explaining that he will not be doing his Donald Trump impersonation (he delivers the news as Donald Trump).

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions. Gallen was the Executive Producer and Director of the Comedy Central Roasts of Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump and William Shatner. Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production and Jordan Ellner is the Talent Producer for Comedy Central.