‘SEAL Team’: Jamie McShane & Rudy Dobrev To Recur On Season 3

Bloodline and The Passage alum Jamie McShane and Rudy Dobrev (NCIS: Los Angeles) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of military drama series SEAL Team.

Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

McShane will play Captain Lindell, a hard charging leader who’s dedicated to bringing a new generation of operational adaptability to the Navy’s Tier One Command, and feels no allegiance to how things have been done in the past.

Dobrev will portray Filip, a tough, capable field agent for Serbia’s SIA. Having lived through multiple horrific wars in his homeland, Filip is a world-weary man who is dedicated to preventing the eruption of war again. Equally comfortable in the field or calling the plays from the sidelines, Filip runs covert intel recon with Mandy (Jessica Paré) to provide targeting information for Bravo Team in Serbia.

Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand also star.

John Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive produce. SEAL Team is produced by CBS TV Studios.

McShane was most recently a series regular on Fox’s drama The Passage, opposite Mark Paul Gosselaar. Prior to that, he was a regular on Netflix’s Bloodline and also co-starred on USA’s limited series Unsolved chronicling the murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. McShane is repped by Paradigm and Trademark Talent.

Dobrev’s recent TV credits include guest-starring roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, Counterpart and Madam Secretary. On the big screen, he appeared in Megan Leavey. Dobrev is repped by Kerner Management Associates.