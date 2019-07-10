Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Strikes First-Look Television Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Scorpion producer SB Projects, the company run by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande manager Scooter Braun, is the latest high-profile company to strike a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

Deadline understands that the company has inked a multi-year with the SVOD service and will develop scripted and non-scripted projects with the company. We hear that the deal closed a few months ago.

SB Projects’ film and TV division, which is led by COO Scott Manson and SVP of Film and TV James Shin, is behind series such as CBS’ Scorpion, which ran for four seasons, Meryl Streep-fronted feature The Giver and Justin Bieber documentary Never Say Never.

The company is also developing a raft of projects including the untitled Lil Dicky Project, which recently received a full series order from FX, a Korean pop film for Fox 2000, a series inspired by Selena Quintanilla and a television series based on Jenny Lee’s Novel Anna K, which is a multi-cultural retelling of Anna Karenina. It is also developing a Showtime limited half-hour anthology series Omniverse in development with Kanye West, Westbrook Studios and writer Lee Sung Jin.

SB Projects is owned by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Braun is the manager of a slew of A-list pop stars in addition to Bieber and Grande including Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band and Tori Kelly.

Braun is the latest name to strike a deal with Amazon Studios; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and her Scrap Paper Pictures banner struck a deal last month, while others include Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim, Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions, Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Kidman and Jordan Peele.