‘Schitt’s Creek’ Four Emmy Noms Are First For Pop TV: ‘Holy Sh**!!’ Exclaims Network Boss Brad Schwartz

For Pop TV, the Eugene and Dan Levy comedy Schitt’s Creek has finally over-runneth at the Emmy nominations after five seasons on the air. Or as father and son exclaimed today, “Team Canada is heading to the Emmys!’

Reacted Pop TV President Brad Schwartz, who is also Canadian, on Twitter minutes after the nominations were announced: “Holy shit!!”

Today, the CBC/ITV Studios series landed noms in the Comedy Series, Lead Actor Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), and Contemporary Costumes categories. The nominations marked the first in the history of Pop TV which is now fully owned by CBS Corporation. It’s a breakthrough for the series which has been airing since 2015 as its 6th and final season wrapped production two weeks ago and will air in January.

“The momentum going into the final season of Schitt’s Creek couldn’t be more amazing and what a way to celebrate six years of groundbreaking, critically acclaimed, fan adored work,” Schwartz later said in a statement. “The support of this series, driven by one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases on television, has clearly captured the attention of the Industry and we’re thrilled that the entire Schitt’s Creek team is being recognized in this way.”

Schitt’s Creek helped launch Pop, quickly becoming its signature series and establishing its scripted comedy brand. Flying largely under the radar early on, the comedy gradually grew its following to became a pop culture staple and put Pop on the original series map. The basic cable network recently made its biggest programming move to date with the acquisition of One Day at a Time (nominated for one Emmy today), which is expected to premiere its new season with the final season of Schitt’s Creek.

“This is wild. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of our team. What an unexpected surprise! MOIRA FINALLY GOT HER EMMY NOMINATION!” beamed Dan Levy to Deadline from his vacation in Italy.

The half-hour single camera series’ conceit in season 1 was entirely anarchistic and fish-out-of-water: O’Hara and Eugene Levy play former soap opera star and bankrupt video store king Moira and Johnny Rose who take refuge in a small town they bought. Together the former metropolitans along with their kids Alexis (Annie Murphy) and David (Dan Levy) look to rebound among a bunch of local yokels. However, as the series progressed, it was less Newhart in treating his townies as punching bags, and told a story about a haughty family who shed their superficial exteriors and learn to connect with those around them. However, as we close in on season 6, will the Roses get rich again and just get the heck out of town?

“The way the characters have unfolded on the show over the years, they just seem to get richer, and there’s more of that in season 6,” said Eugene Levy to Deadline today, “We’re going out on our lovely comedy with an emotional bang.”

O’Hara teased that season 6 “will resolve the characters and stories they have formed from the beginning. It will all make sense.”

For O’Hara, it’s her seventh Emmy nomination, her first as lead actress in a comedy series. She previously shared a 1982 Emmy win for SCTV in the writing variety/music program category. Levy won that Emmy too, in addition to a 1983 trophy in the same category. Today marks his tenth Emmy nom.

Four-time Emmy winner Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson also star. Currently, the entire five seasons can be streamed on the Pop TV app, Pop Now.

No immediate plans for Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy to collaborate again, but when it happens, everyone is aboard.