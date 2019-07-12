Saturn Awards To Be Reinvigorated With Streaming Partner; Roberto Orci, Roy Lee, Robert Rodriguez & More Join Advisory Board

Holding the iconic statue of The Saturn Awards are (left to right) Roberto Orci, writer and producer; Justin W. Hochberg, CEO of Saturn Media, Inc.; and Robert Holguin, President of The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror.

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time since their 1978 TV airing, the Saturn Awards will be broadcasted via streaming under a new multi-year partnership with veteran TV producer Justin W. Hochberg. The nominations for the 45th edition which honors the best in science fiction, fantasy and horror will be announced on Monday, July 15 prior to Comic-Con kicking into gear. The ceremony will be held on Sept. 13 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood with a streaming partner to be announced in the near future.

In addition, an Awards Advisory Board has been named with such prolific creators as writer/producer Roberto Orci (Star Trek, Transformers 1-3), producer Christina Steinberg (Oscar winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Dean Devlin (Independence Day), producer Roy Lee (It, Bates Motel), Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Sin City) and Oscar winning director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) among others.

Hochberg’s additional plans are to expand the Saturn Awards brand creating a home for fandom year round with a slate of co-marketing deals and partnerships all for the first time in the show’s history.

“For 44 years, The Saturn Awards show has been the only award show to exclusively recognize Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror feature films and television,” said Robert Holguin, the President of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror. “Today genre fans make up the most powerful portion of today’s global entertainment audience but our rich history started long before it was mainstream and includes everyone from J.J. Abrams to Gale Anne Hurd, George Lucas to Jason Blum, Jordan Peele to Gal Gadot, Ryan Coogler, Zoe Saldana and legends like Rod Serling. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin and the team he has assembled as they take this to infinity and beyond.”

“I’ve been a fan of the Saturns my entire career,” says Orci. “I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves to help celebrate pop culture’s most impactful storytellers. For every geek, cosplayer, nerd and underdog, this one is for us.”

“I am a life-long fan and the opportunity to reinvent the show for today’s social media age and further develop this unique brand for fandom with innovators like Bob Orci, Dean Devlin, Christina Steinberg, Roy Lee, Peter Ramsey and Robert Rodriguez, whose work has generated billions and thrilled millions, is a chance to work with real life superheroes,” says Hochberg.