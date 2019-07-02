‘Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost Joins Warner Bros.’ ‘Tom And Jerry’

EXCLUSIVE: The Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update anchor has boarded Warner Bros.’ live-action-animation hybrid Tom and Jerry.

Colin Jost joins Chlöe Grace Moretz and Michael Peña who have already been announced. Tim Story is directing and executive producing the update of the 1940 cartoon which was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Former Warner Bros. exec and DreamWorks Animation boss Chris DeFaria is producing with Adam Goodman serving as EP.

Jost is a ten-time Primetime Emmy nominee for Saturday Night Live. He has won, and shared, a Writers Guild Award for his work on SNL a total of five times with a nomination as recently as this year in the comedy/variety sketch series category.

Jost’s films credits include How to Be Single and Staten Island Summer. He co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmys with his Weekend Update co-host Michel Che in 2018.

Jost is repped by CAA.