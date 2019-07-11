Sandra Bullock Speaks Up For Equal Pay For Women’s Soccer Team At 2019 ESPYS

Add Sandra Bullock to the growing list of voices calling for equal pay for the US Women’s National Soccer team.

Appearing at the 2019 ESPYS in Los Angeles to present the “Best Team” award, Bullock spoke out in favor of the women, who are paid less than the men’s national team despite back-to-back World Cup wins.

“All those in favor of equal pay, say I,” Bullock said, then handed the mic over to two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, and Rutgers alum Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd and co-captain Megan Rapinoe made short remarks, but show host Tracy Morgan kept the flame burning in his closing remarks.

“Let’s pay these ladies and let’s fight cancer,” he said.

The US Women’s players have filed a federal lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation over pay. Their recent victory at the World Cup has fueled an outcry over the disparity, leading at least one politician to threaten to withhold funds in support of the upcoming men’s World Cup.