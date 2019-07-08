Samuel L. Jackson Joins Retooled ‘Saw’ As Chris Rock’s Dad

Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols have joined the cast of Saw, the new installment of the Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures horror franchise that stars and is being executive produced by Chris Rock. Production is now underway in Toronto.

It was Rock who came up with the story for the latest pic in the series launched by original creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004. The franchise has spawned seven films, with the last, Saw 3D, hitting theaters in 2010.

The latest incarnation, directed by three-time Saw helmer Darren Lynn Bousman from a script by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, sees Rock playing a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes. Jackson will play Rock’s father. Minghella will play William Schenk, Rock’s partner, and Nichols will play Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

The film is being produced by longtime Saw duo Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Rock, Saw veteran Daniel Heffner, and Wan and Whannell are executive producers.

The untitled pic has an October 23, 2020 release date.