Samuel Goldwyn Acquires Mekhi Phifer Thriller ‘Obsession’ For Fall Release

Samuel Goldwyn has acquired the Goran Dukic-directed thriller Obsession about an out-of-work mechanic played by Mekhi Phifer who, after saving an older man Brad Dourif), begins to falls for his wife (Elika Portnoy). Dourif’s George has plans to build a racetrack, and his wife forms a plot to murder him and rob him of his riches, drawing Phifer’s Sonny into the mix. The pic is set for a theatrical and VOD release for Sept. 27. Deal was negotiated on behalf of Meg Longo at Samuel Goldwyn and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Pic was financed by Mutressa Movies, which was founded by Portnoy in 2008 with Alex Orlovsky recently joining the company to run the Los Angeles office. The duo’s shared credits include Beasts of No Nation, Love Is Strange, Blue Valentine and Place Beyond the Pines among others. Their next project Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always will be distributed by Focus Features.