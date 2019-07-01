Sam Claflin Boards ‘Enola Holmes’ Film At Legendary

Sam Claflin, perhaps best known for his as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games films, is the latest to sign on for Legendary’s Enola Holmes movie, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries books series by Nancy Springer. He is joining star and producer Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtar.

Harry Bradbeer is directing the pic which was adapted for the big screen by Jack Thorne. Brown and Paige Brown producing through their PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee for Legendary.

Later this year, Claflin will be seen in Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, the Charlie’s Angels reboot from Sony, and the fifth season of Peaky Blinders.

He’s repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.