Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

CAA Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against WGA, Becoming Latest Agency To Sue

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Latest Agency To File Antitrust Lawsuit Against WGA

Read the full story

Sam Claflin Boards ‘Enola Holmes’ Film At Legendary

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (9691515w) Sam Claflin 'Adrift' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 May 2018
Shutterstock

Sam Claflin, perhaps best known for his as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games films, is the latest to sign on for Legendary’s Enola Holmes movie, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries books series by Nancy Springer. He is joining star and producer Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtar.

Harry Bradbeer is directing the pic which was adapted for the big screen by Jack Thorne. Brown and Paige Brown producing through their PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee for Legendary.

Later this year, Claflin will be seen in Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, the Charlie’s Angels reboot from Sony, and the fifth season of Peaky Blinders.

He’s repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad