Fox News Has Best 4th Of July Ever With Donald Trump’s ‘Salute To America’

The Murdoch-owned cable newser went full in with POTUS' military hardware heavy shindig on the holiday & it paid off with viewership

The rain in the nation’s capital on the 4th of July may have put a damper on Donald Trump’s military hardware heavy ‘Salute to America’, but the gathering was nothing but sunny skies for Fox News Channel.

Snaring a total audience of 4.6 million during the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s speech on the National Mall, the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet was clear and away the big winner for the night. In for a penny and in for a pound, FNC’s comprehensive coverage of the Salute to America event topped rivals CNN, who carried Trump’s speech, and MSNBC, who distinctly did not, put together.

The Jeff Zucker-run cable newser had 1.5 million viewers during the 6:30 – 7:30 PM ET slot of Trump’s talk, while the POTUS free Comcast-owned channel had an audience of 374,000. Just for you mathheads, that’s a 217% and 1143% advantage to FNC in respective comparison.

Perhaps more of a longer-term bragging point, July 4, 2019 was the best Independence Day primetime that FNC has had in its nearly 23 years on the air.

In fact, besting the previous July 4th viewership and 25-54 demographic high back in 2005, FNC rose 261% in the 6:30 – 7:30 PM ET slot over last year and 221% in the 6 – 8 PM ET time period in total audience.

Zooming in on the news demo, Fox News snagged 793,000 viewers in the 25-54 range during Trump’s speech and 680,000 in the 6 – 8 PM ET slot. That’s 125% and 115% respectively better than CNN performed during the same time periods on the holiday last Thursday. It is also 222% and 182% better than FNC did on July 4, 2018.

Which probably is leading to fireworks of their own over at Fox News’ Avenue of the Americas HQ today – even if Trump himself isn’t that happy right now with his favorite news source.