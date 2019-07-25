SAG Awards Sets 2020 Date & Timeline, Re-Ups With TNT/TBS

SAG-AFTRA has set the timeline for its 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and announced a network-renewal deal with Turner’s TBS and TNT.

The nets will simulcast the ceremony starting January 19, stating at 5 p.m. PT. That’s a week earlier than the 2019 show, thanks to the Oscars’ earlier date this season.

Turner

Nominations for the SAG Awards, which celebrate the outstanding film and television performances of 2019 will be announced on Wednesday, December 11. Submissions will be accepted from July 29-October 21.

The SAG Awards TV deal extends a decades-long relationship between the parties.

“We are thrilled to extend our long relationship with the Screen Actors Guild Awards into 2020,” said Kevin Reilly, president of TNT, TBS and truTV. “The telecast continues to be a high point of entertainment in our lineup of programming.” Added SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell, “Over the past 20-plus years, we have built a strong relationship with TNT, and we are excited to move forward with them as our partners into this new television landscape.”

Here are the key dates and deadline for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (all time PT):

Monday, July 29

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Monday, September 30

Period to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting Begins

Monday, October 7

Media Credential Applications Open

Monday, October 21

Submissions Close at 5 p.m.

Friday, November 1

Media Credential Applications Close at 5 p.m.

Thursday, November 14

Nominations Balloting Opens

Monday, December 2

Deadline for Paying Nov. 2019 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting

Friday, December 6

Records Pulled for Final Balloting

Sunday, December 8

Nominations Balloting Closes at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

Nominations Announced

Thursday, December 12

Publicists Credentials Applications Open

Tuesday, December 17

Final Voting Opens

Friday, January 3

Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting

Friday, January 10

Publicists Credentials Applications Close at 5 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Final Votes Must be Cast Online or Ballots Received by the Elections Firm by 12 Noon