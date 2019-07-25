SAG-AFTRA Unveils Roster Of Candidates For National Office

SAG-AFTRA has released the official line-up of national officer candidates in its upcoming election. For president, incumbent Gabrielle Carteris will face off against Matthew Modine, head of the Membership First opposition slate; actor/stuntman Abraham Justice; and Queen Alljahye Searles, who describes herself on Twitter as an “Entertainment Industry Professional-Teacher-Mother-Accountant-Entrepreneur-Gourmet Culinary Artist-Writer.”

The candidates for national secretary-treasurer are Jodi Long, running on the opposition slate; Camryn Manheim, running on Carteris’ Unite for Strength slate; New England-based actor Chuck Slavin; and actor/stuntman Rob Stats.

Some 45 national board seats are up for election this year, along with all local officer, local board, and convention delegate positions. The guild’s executive vice president and other vice presidents will be elected at the SAG-AFTRA Convention in October.

National officer ballots will be mailed to all eligible SAG-AFTRA members nationwide on July 29, with a return deadline and tabulation on August 28.

The same schedule will apply to the Los Angeles and New York Local elections. Schedules vary for other local elections.