SAG-AFTRA To Establish Guidelines for On-Set Intimacy Coordinators

SAG-AFTRA said Sunday it will codify and implement guidelines for on-set intimacy coordinators, addressing a workplace issue that has become increasingly conspicuous in the #MeToo era.

“The guidelines will seek to establish new, relevant policies for nudity and simulated sex; define the duties and standards for intimacy coordinators on productions; and specify acceptable training, vetting and qualifications of intimacy coordinators,” the union said.

In order to formulate the new guidelines, the guild said it will collaborate with Alicia Rodis, associate director and co-founder of Intimacy Directors International, the intimacy coordinators with IDI and other trained providers. HBO drama The Deuce in 2018 gained attention for hiring Emily Meade as an intimacy coordinator.

“Our goal is to normalize and promote the use of intimacy coordinators within our industry,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said. “Intimacy coordinators provide an important safety net for our members doing hyper-exposed work. At a time when the industry still needs to make great changes, our initiative will ensure the safety and security of SAG-AFTRA members while they work and respects the boundaries of actors.”

“These specifically implemented guidelines will allow productions to run more efficiently while the specialized support empowers both cast and crew,” said David White, the union’s national executive director. “We look forward to working with our industry partners and allies to ensure these guidelines work for our members and others on set. Many productions are already using intimacy coordinators so it is imperative to codify and standardize the work to best benefit SAG-AFTRA members and the industry as a whole.”

Responding to widespread allegations of sexual harassment in the industry in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, SAG-AFTRA established its Four Pillars of Change and issued a Code of Conduct. The stated goal of that move was “to uphold professional standards and address the toxic culture and power imbalances that contribute to workplace harassment.”