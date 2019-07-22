Membership First Unveils Full Slate Of Candidates For SAG-AFTRA Elections

Membership First, the “loyal opposition” at SAG-AFTRA, has unveiled its slate of candidates in the upcoming elections. Patricia Richardson is running for president of the guild’s Los Angeles local, and Frances Fisher and David Jolliffe are vying for two local vice president slots. As previously reported, Matthew Modine heads the slate in his bid to unseat Gabrielle Carteris as president of SAG-AFTRA, and Jodi Long is running for national secretary-treasurer.

Richardson, who is the LA local’s first vp, was defeated by Carteris three years ago in the race for president of the 160,000-member union. “We have the largest local, half the union’s members,” Richardson said in her campaign statement. “Our building, doubling as national headquarters and our home, now a construction site rented at $6,000,000 a year, is inadequate for our needs. We still have to rent other spaces for any large meetings. Thanks to Membership First, LA holds the only board meetings open to members. We fight for transparency in all matters. Come to meetings! We need your energy, involvement, knowledge, experience and support. Keep your union honest! Make your representatives accountable! Apathy is breaking us. Vote Modine/Long/Membership First.”

Fisher said: “I’m 20 years on the national board. We need a majority led by President Modine to stave off giveaways like reducing Portal-to-Portal down to Set-to-Set for all series performers worldwide. We have ways to make our union strong; we just need a majority of support. Vote all Membership First candidates.”

Jolliffe said in his statement: “It’s been my honor to serve you as your Los Angeles 2nd vice president. But, also, it’s been extremely frustrating! We are a minority in the boardroom – so it’s almost impossible to make the changes you need. Our residuals are plummeting. We’re paying $6 million a year to rent our LA headquarters. The SAG-AFTRA staff — paid with your dues — has a pension plan far superior to ours. Once more, I’m asking for your vote to fight the good fight.”

Modine’s slate of running mates for the national board include:

Ed Asner

Jessica Barth

Jennifer Beals

Neve Campbell

Joanna Cassidy

Debbie Evans

Frances Fisher

Lamonte Goode (dancer)

Elliott Gould

Pamela Guest

David Jolliffe

Diane Ladd

Jodi Long

A Martinez

Pat Richardson

Johnathon Schaech

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

The slate’s returning national board members includes:

Greg Evigan

Marie Fink

Matthew Modine

Esai Morales

Martin Sheen

Rob Schneider is running for the national board representing San Francisco.

The slate’s candidates for the LA local’s board includes:

Pete Antico

Ed Asner

Jessica Barth

Rosa Blasi

Trevor Brunsink

Neve Campbell

Joanna Cassidy

Joe d’Angerio

Peter RJ Deyell

Debbie Evans

Greg Evigan

Marie Fink

Frances Fisher

Lamonte Goode (Dancer)

Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez

Elliott Gould

Pamela Guest

Richard Hadfield

Brian Hamilton

Linda Harcharic

Louis Herthum

Jennae Hoving

David Jolliffe

Matt Kavanaugh

Diane Ladd

Donna Lynn Leavy

Joanna Leeds

Jodi Long

Anthony Marciona

Rick Markman

Kevin McCorkle

Matthew Modine

Esai Morales

Gaye Nelson

Ron Ostrow

Mark Planas

Pat Richardson

Johnathon Schaech

Shaan Sharma

Gregg Smrz

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Lisa Ann Walter

Membership First also is fielding a slate of candidates in New York and New Orleans.