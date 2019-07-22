Membership First Unveils Full Slate Of Candidates For SAG-AFTRA Elections

Membership First, the “loyal opposition” at SAG-AFTRA, has unveiled its slate of candidates in the upcoming elections. Patricia Richardson is running for president of the guild’s Los Angeles local, and Frances Fisher and David Jolliffe are vying for two local vice president slots. As previously reported, Matthew Modine heads the slate in his bid to unseat Gabrielle Carteris as president of SAG-AFTRA, and Jodi Long is running for national secretary-treasurer.
Richardson, who is the LA local’s first vp, was defeated by Carteris three years ago in the race for president of the 160,000-member union. “We have the largest local, half the union’s members,” Richardson said in her campaign statement. “Our building, doubling as national headquarters and our home, now a construction site rented at $6,000,000 a year, is inadequate for our needs. We still have to rent other spaces for any large meetings. Thanks to Membership First, LA holds the only board meetings open to members. We fight for transparency in all matters. Come to meetings! We need your energy, involvement, knowledge, experience and support. Keep your union honest! Make your representatives accountable! Apathy is breaking us. Vote Modine/Long/Membership First.”
Fisher said: “I’m 20 years on the national board. We need a majority led by President Modine to stave off giveaways like reducing Portal-to-Portal down to Set-to-Set for all series performers worldwide. We have ways to make our union strong; we just need a majority of support. Vote all Membership First candidates.”
Jolliffe said in his statement: “It’s been my honor to serve you as your Los Angeles 2nd vice president. But, also, it’s been extremely frustrating! We are a minority in the boardroom – so it’s almost impossible to make the changes you need. Our residuals are plummeting. We’re paying $6 million a year to rent our LA headquarters. The SAG-AFTRA staff — paid with your dues — has a pension plan far superior to ours. Once more, I’m asking for your vote to fight the good fight.”
Modine’s slate of running mates for the national board include:
Ed Asner
Jessica Barth
Jennifer Beals
Neve Campbell
Joanna Cassidy
Debbie Evans
Frances Fisher
Lamonte Goode (dancer)
Elliott Gould
Pamela Guest
David Jolliffe
Diane Ladd
Jodi Long
A Martinez
Pat Richardson
Johnathon Schaech
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
The slate’s returning national board members includes:
Greg Evigan
Marie Fink
Matthew Modine
Esai Morales
Martin Sheen
Rob Schneider is running for the national board representing San Francisco.
The slate’s candidates for the LA local’s board includes:
Pete Antico
Ed Asner
Jessica Barth
Rosa Blasi
Trevor Brunsink
Neve Campbell
Joanna Cassidy
Joe d’Angerio
Peter RJ Deyell
Debbie Evans
Greg Evigan
Marie Fink
Frances Fisher
Lamonte Goode (Dancer)
Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez
Elliott Gould
Pamela Guest
Richard Hadfield
Brian Hamilton
Linda Harcharic
Louis Herthum
Jennae Hoving
David Jolliffe
Matt Kavanaugh
Diane Ladd
Donna Lynn Leavy
Joanna Leeds
Jodi Long
Anthony Marciona
Rick Markman
Kevin McCorkle
Matthew Modine
Esai Morales
Gaye Nelson
Ron Ostrow
Mark Planas
Pat Richardson
Johnathon Schaech
Shaan Sharma
Gregg Smrz
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Lisa Ann Walter
Membership First also is fielding a slate of candidates in New York and New Orleans.
