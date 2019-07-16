Click to Skip Ad
Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin In Emmy Nomination Tweets

Dick Cheney Who Is America Sacha Baron Cohen
Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen’s groundbreaking Showtime series Who is America got three big Emmy nominations this morning, and while he was busy writing, Baron Cohen took a moment on twitter to issue a lot of thank you missives. That included Sarah Palin — who took part in a segment and got cut out — and Dick Cheney, whose testimonial was one of the most unbelievable segments in the limited series. There was also an aside but not really a thank you to President Donald Trump, whose election victory, Baron Cohen told Deadline, drove him to do the entire series. The scrappy show got nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, along with directing and editing. Though Baron Cohen didn’t get nominated for his multi-character appearances, this was a strong showing. He’ll have to save thank yous to O.J. Simpson, Roy Moore and other duped subjects for another time.

 

