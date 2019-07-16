Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin In Emmy Nomination Tweets

Sacha Baron Cohen’s groundbreaking Showtime series Who is America got three big Emmy nominations this morning, and while he was busy writing, Baron Cohen took a moment on twitter to issue a lot of thank you missives. That included Sarah Palin — who took part in a segment and got cut out — and Dick Cheney, whose testimonial was one of the most unbelievable segments in the limited series. There was also an aside but not really a thank you to President Donald Trump, whose election victory, Baron Cohen told Deadline, drove him to do the entire series. The scrappy show got nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, along with directing and editing. Though Baron Cohen didn’t get nominated for his multi-character appearances, this was a strong showing. He’ll have to save thank yous to O.J. Simpson, Roy Moore and other duped subjects for another time.

Thank you to the EMMYs for the nominations

for Who Is America. It was a bare-bones production – I went out into the heartland of this country armed only with a camera crew, a makeup kit and my trusted pedophile detector. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 16, 2019

I want to thank my crack team of researchers told to uncover bigotry, racism and hate in the US. That took them about 30 seconds… they just started following the President. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 16, 2019

While I am flattered at these nods, it is a shame that my co-stars were not recognized. Particularly Dick Cheney, who I had hoped would come across on camera as someone who’d gleefully sent hundreds of thousands to their pointless death – and boy did he deliver. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 16, 2019

I’ve played some lunatics in my time, but the look of vacuous evil in his eyes as he autographed a waterboard kit, would put Daniel Day Lewis to shame. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 16, 2019