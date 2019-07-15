‘Girl Meets World’s Sabrina Carpenter To Star In & Produce Feature Adaptation Of YA Novel ‘The Distance From Me to You’ With Cartel & Danielle Fishel

EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter, star of Disney’s Girl Meets World and Netflix’s forthcoming dance feature Work It, is to star and produce a big screen adaption of YA novel The Distance From Me to You after Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment optioned the rights to Marina Gessner’s book.

It is the latest feature role for pop star Carpenter, who also recently starred in George Tillman Jr’s The Hate U Give and features in forthcoming film Short History of The Long Road. It will also reunite Carpenter with her Girl Meets World colleague Danielle Fishel, who is set to exec produce alongside Cartel’s Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown.

The book, which is described as Wild-meets-Endless Love starts out as a romance story but quickly becomes a thriller when two teens, who meet and fall in love, treacherous Appalachian Trail. Recent high school grad McKenna, 17, is determined to hike the entire trail, from Maine to Georgia, even when her best friend Courtney backs out of their trip. Everyone underestimates McKenna’s ability to complete the journey, and she is determined to prove them wrong – even if it means going it alone. Meanwhile, Sam is on the same trail, hiking neck and neck with McKenna and escaping an abusive family. They fall in love and when their punch-drunk love leads them off the trail, McKenna has to persevere in a way she never thought possible to beat the odds and save both their lives.

It is the latest project for Cartel, which is producing and financing forthcoming Shudder series Creepshow with The Walking Dead exec Greg Nicotero as well as Netflix’s animated kids comedy 12 Forever.

“Danielle and I have been in love with this book for a while and we’ve found the perfect star and partner to tell this story in Sabrina,” said Spry. “She’s wildly talented and we’re so excited take this journey with her bringing this epic story to the big screen.”

Carpenter is represented by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, Shemarya and SGSB&C.