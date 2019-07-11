Saban Films Acquires Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Vivarium’ With Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg

Saban Films has acquired all domestic rights to Vivarium, the science-fiction thriller directed by Without Name‘s Lorcan Finnegan that debuted in Cannes’ Critics’ Week this past May. Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg star in the story of a young couple in search of the perfect starter home. After following a mysterious real estate agent to a new housing development, they become trapped in a maze of identical houses and are forced to raise an otherworldly child.

During Cannes, Finnegan told Deadline, “It’s a dark, twisted, surreal story about the kind of life many are tricked into living and trapped within.”

Says Saban President Bill Bromiley, “We are very impressed with Lorcan’s elevated genre piece, heightened with the strong-caliber performances of Imogen and Jesse.” The deal was brokered by Saban’s Ness Saban, along with CAA Media Finance and XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

XYZ, which is exec producing, has also sold the film in several international markets including Latin America (CDC), Scandinavia (NonStop), Italy (Notorious), France (The Jokers), Australia/NZ (Umbrella), UK (Vertigo), Korea (Lumix), Japan (Parco), Philippines (Pioneer) and more.

Fantastic Films’ Brendan McCarthy and John McDonnell produced in association with Lovely Productions, in co-production with Belgium’s Frakas Productions and Denmark’s Pingpong Film.