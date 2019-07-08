‘S.W.A.T.’ Amy Farrington Cast As New Series Regular For Season 3

Amy Farrington (GLOW, Hung) is set as a new series regular opposite Shemar Moore for Season 3 of CBS’ hit police drama series S.W.A.T.

Farrington will play Det.Lynch. Recommended by the Mayor as a tactical consultant to S.W.A.T., Lt. Lynch challenges our team’s normal strategies in the field. Not a S.W.A.T. officer, she is an experienced detective with impressive contacts all over Los Angeles.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit also star.

S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart and Andy Dettman executive produce.

Farrington most recently recurred on Netflix’s GLOW, Beyond for Freeform, MTV,s Faking It and HBO series Hung. Her other previous TV credits include Young Sheldon and Mom for CBS, FX’s American Horror Story and recurring roles on Back To You (Fox), The New Adventures of Old Christine (CBS) and Malcolm in the Middle (Fox). She’s repped by Pakula King & Associates and Meghan Schumacher Management.



S.W.A.T. moves to Wednesdays for its upcoming third season, which premieres Wednesday, October 2 at 10 PM ET/PT.