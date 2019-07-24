Click to Skip Ad
Rutger Hauer Dies: 'Blade Runner' Bad Guy & Longtime Genre Star Was 75

Rutger Hauer Dies: ‘Blade Runner’ Bad Guy, Genre Star Was 75

By Patrick Hipes, Mike Fleming Jr

Rutger Hauer dead
Ladd Company/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rutger Hauer, the actor who played the villainous Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Blade Runner in a career in which he became a staple in genre films, died July 19 in his native the Netherlands after a long illness. He was 75.

A funeral was held today, Hauer’s agent Steve Kenis told Deadline.

Hauer won a Golden Globe in 1988 for the TV movie Escape From Sobitor.

He received the Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion in 2013 in recognition of his contribution to the Dutch culture.

