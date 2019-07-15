Caren Pistorius To Star Opposite Russell Crowe In Solstice Studios’ ‘Unhinged’

EXCLUSIVE: Caren Pistorius has landed the lead role opposite Oscar-winner Russell Crowe in Unhinged, the psychological thriller from Solstice Studios and director Derrick Borte.

Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of Rachel (Pistorius), a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe). “Road rage” doesn’t begin to describe what he’s about to do to her and everyone she knows. The pic, written by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia, Red Eye) stars production tomorrow in New Orleans with Solstice eyeing a third quarter 2020 wide U.S. theatrical release. Lisa Ellzey (Warrior, Kingdom of Heaven) produces.

Pistorius was most recently seen in Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines and co-starred with Julianne Moore in Gloria Bell. Prior to that she starred alongside Michael Fassbender in Slow West and The Light Between Two Oceans, as well as opposite Rachel Weisz in Denial. She is repped by CAA and RGM in Australia.

“Caren has that magical thing seen in all great actresses, you just believe she’s inhabiting the skin of the character she’s playing.” said Crowe. “Derrick went through a long casting process that culminated in an old school audition with both of us in the room. She claimed that audition in a definitive way. I know she’s been working a long time and has some great credits, but casting Caren still feels like we’ve made a discovery. It’s exciting.”

Solstice Studios is an LA- independent movie that was founded by Mark Gill, Andrew Gunn, Guy Botham and Vincent Bruzzese last October. The firm develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and will distribute feature films in the U.S. on a wide-release basis. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.