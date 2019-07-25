Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale Set For ‘Medea’ At New York’s BAM; Adaptation Taps True-Life Murder Case

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale will star in Simon Stone’s contemporary rewrite of the Euripides’ tragedy Medea at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in January.

Originally staged in 2014 by Amsterdam’s International Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam), Medea will pair real-life couple Byrne and Cannavale, with additional cast to be announced.

Stone’s adaptation of the Medea story uses the true-life crime case of American Debora Green, who poisoned her cheating husband and killed two of her three children in 1995. The adaptation played London’s Barbican in 2019, where it starred Marieke Heebink and Aus Greidanus Jr.

Byrne, whose performance on FX’s Damages earned her an Emmy nomination, is currently in production for FX’s limited series Mrs. America, the nine-episode drama in which she plays Gloria Steinem (set for a 2020 premiere). She’ll next be seen in comedy Hostile Makeover (formerly Limited Partners) opposite Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek (Paramount releases January 10, 2020), and she currently voices the titular robot in the Netflix sci-fi thriller I Am Mother. She was recently cast in Jon Stewart’s upcoming campaign trail comedy Irresistible opposite Steve Carell, and in Lexi, a new comedy by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore.

Byrne made her Broadway debut in 2015 in You Can’t Take it With You, playing the lead role opposite James Earl Jones and Kristine Neilsen. The following year she returned to the stage in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow.

Cannavale was seen on Broadway last fall in The Lifespan of a Fact, co-starring Daniel Radcliffe and Cherry Jones. His many stage credits include the Tony-nominated Mauritius, The Motherf*cker With The Hat, The Hairy Ape, Glengarry Glen Ross, HurlyBurly, and others. He’s a member of the Labyrinth Theater Company. Upcoming films include The Irishman, Superintelligence, and Motherless Brooklyn.

Director/writer Stone made his mainstage London debut with the Olivier Award-winning revival of Federico García Lorca’s Yerma (the production played New York’s Park Avenue Armory in 2018). In 2016, Stone adapted Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives for the International Theater Amsterdam.

“I’m excited to welcome writer/director Simon Stone following his enormous success with Yerma,” said BAM Artistic Director David Binder, “and look forward to having the incredible actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in lead roles on our stage.”

Medea will be produced in Brooklyn by International Theater Amsterdam, BAM, and David Lan, who will serve as BAM’s Theater Associate.