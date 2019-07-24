‘Room 104’ Season 3 Gets September Premiere Date On HBO

HBO has set Friday, September 13 for the 12-episode third season of its late-night, comedy anthology series Room 104, from Jay and Mark Duplass (HBO’s Animals, Togetherness).

Room 104 tells unique and unexpected tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. While the room stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment.

Tapping into a variety of genres, from dark comedy to poignant drama to musical romance, the stories and characters featured in season 3 include: a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition; the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale; estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment; and more.

Season 3 cast includes Luke Wilson, Christine Woods, Eric Edelstein, Robert Longstreet, Dale Dickey, Tom Woodruff Jr., Arturo Castro, Gina Gallego, François Chau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Iyana Halley, James Babson, Sam Richardson, Steve Little, Fred Melamed, Julianna Barwick, Atsuko Okatsuka, Gianni Arone, Jimmy Ray Flynn, Tony Plana, Angie Cepeda, Julian Acosta, Timm Sharp, Mary Mouser, Macon Blair, Kristina Harrison, Carl De Gregorio, Josh Fadem, David Paymer, Marielle Scott, Ashley Marie Jones, Jeremy Guskin, Mario Revolori, Ryan Coil, Nate Smith, Jessica Makinson, Paul F. Tompkins, June Squibb, Aislinn Paul, Jon Bass, Lily Mae Harrington, J.P. Giuliotti, Ian Merrigan and Aasif Mandvi.

Room 104 was created and executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass. Sydney Fleischmann and Mel Eslyn also executive produce and Tyler Romary produces.