Robert Mueller & House Panels Finalize Deal To Delay Testimony Until July 24

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony, scheduled for July 17, has been delayed by a week, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff confirmed in a joint statement.

Mueller and the two House panels struck a deal Friday to reschedule his testimony for July 24, as part of an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump.

“The House Judiciary Committee will convene on July 24 at 8:30am with Special Counsel Mueller testifying in public for three hours. After a brief break, the House Intelligence Committee will convene for additional public testimony beginning at 12:00pm,” the chairmen said in the statement. “All members — Democrats and Republicans — of both committees will have a meaningful opportunity to question the Special Counsel in public, and the American people will finally have an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Mueller about what his investigation uncovered.”

Mueller had been scheduled to appear on July 17 before both committees in back-to-back sessions where 22 members from each committee would get to question the special counsel.

There have been rumors of frustration from some Democrats over the limited questioning time and the fact that some members would not be able to ask questions.

Mueller’s 448-page report concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the election or committed obstruction.

While Trump has repeatedly insisted the report showed he did nothing wrong, Mueller countered by saying his investigation did not clear Trump.

“If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller stated at a May news conference.