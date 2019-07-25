Fox News’ Robert Mueller Testimony Coverage Viewership Tops MSNBC, CNN & All Broadcast Networks

The former Special Counsel & FBI Director didn't bring any fireworks but a lot of Americans wanted to see what he had to say on Wednesday

There wasn’t any Presidency ending revelation and the former FBI director stubburnely refused to read from his actual report on Donald Trump directly, but over 12.9 million Americans tuned in yesterday to watch Robert Mueller testify live before not one, but two Congressional committees.

After yesterday’s barrage of questions coming nearly three months after the ex-Special Counsel’s report into Russia’s election interference and possible obstruction of justice by POTUS, it remains to be seen if the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host, the Democrats or the too understated for primetime Mueller will be the winner of this political battle. However, we know for sure that Fox News Channel took the gold for the daytime viewership on Wednesday.

With an audience of 3.030 million, the Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchored coverage on the Rupert Murdoch-owned news cabler beat runner-up MSNBC by 26% in sets of eyeballs. In preliminary numbers for the 8:15 AM – 3:45 PM ET coverage of Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, ABC was third with 2.12 million.

First in the 25-54 news demographic with 536,000 viewers, NBC had a total audience of 1.99 million. Dark on Directv across much of the nation during to a contract dispute, CBS had 1.905 million viewers for the over six-hour coverage.

Perhaps most telling of who was watching and indicative of where they are coming from as America heads into the 2020 election, FNC topped MOR CNN by 100% in viewership with the latter drawing 1.515 million, the least of all the outlets covering the proceedings live yesterday.

Overall, the Mueller testimony was no barnburner with fewer viewers than the 16 million that now jailed ex-Trump consigliere Michael Cohen had earlier this year for his Congressional hearing. Now Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation hearing got 20 million viewers last September when accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified too. FBI boss to FBI boss, Mueller was down a heard 33% from live coverage of James Comey’s time before Congress in June 2017.