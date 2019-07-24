Media Pundits Critique Mueller Hearings At Halftime Break: Special Counsel Is No “Matinee Idol”

TV pundits seem to have come to the same conclusion about special counsel Robert Mueller’s damning testimony before Congress this morning: Mueller is boring. (Watch the livestream here.)

Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on the subject of obstruction of justice reiterated a number of his report findings damaging to President Donald Trump: Trump was not exonerated, Trump could theoretically be criminally charged with obstruction after leaving office, Russia’s election interference was a “serious” threat to American democracy.

But for their half-time reports, media pundits seemed far more focused on Mueller’s occasionally stumbling delivery and his refusal to address various topics.

“On optics,” said NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, “this was a disaster.” In a tweet, Todd said House Democrats were looking “for this dramatic moment that would capture the imagination.”

“Impeachment’s over,” Terry Moran, ABC’s senior national correspondent, noting that Democrats “needed more fuel for any kind of impeachment effort.”

CBS’ Major Garrett, using the overnight cliche about today’s hearing being a movie version of a boring book, asked, “Did Robert Mueller, the special counsel, act as the matinee idol or the central galvanizing figure of that drama? No, he did not.”

Newt Gingrich approvingly retweeted Fox News’ Chris Wallace’s description that “this has been a disaster for the Democrats..”

On CNN, Jake Tapper described Mueller’s performance as aggressive at times, but also “halting” and “stilted.”

Others, from Dan Rather to Michael Moore, questioned the Democrats’ over-reliance on Mueller’s testimony to begin with:

A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2019

To think that Robert Mueller should be the main actor in the drama was always misplaced casting. This was not and should not have been about him. This is about the rule of law. This is about the separation of powers. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 24, 2019

Round 2 of today’s hearings – shifting from the House Judiciary Committee to the House Intelligence Committee and from the topic of obstruction to Russian collusion, is underway.