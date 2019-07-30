Robert Evans Departing Paramount Lot After 52 Years

Deadline has confirmed that Paramount won’t be re-upping its deal with Robert Evans Productions, which has been in place since 1974 after he stepped down from running the studio. Evans began at Paramount in 1967, at the age of 36, the youngest studio production boss at the time.

While Evans had a staff that includes development exec Jay Sikura and assistant Michael Alfred, he has been working from his Woodland estate in Beverly Hills, CA due to his paling health. The last feature that Evans, 89, produced, was the 2003 Matthew McConaughey-Kate Hudson romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days which grossed over $177M-plus at the global B.O.

“Bob Evans has been an iconic part of the Paramount legacy for over half a century. His contributions to the studio and film industry have been innumerable, from Rosemary’s Baby to The Godfather, to Love Story, to name just a few. Today we mark the end of our formal relationship with Bob as a producer, but his legacy will endure in our studio and in our hearts. There aren’t words to express our gratitude and reverence for the man whose name is synonymous with this company and the magic of movies. We’re proud to announce the dedication of the Robert Evans Screening Room, may many more generations of film lovers share his passion for great cinema. We wish him the very best,” said a Paramount spokesperson in a statement.

