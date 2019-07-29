‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ & ‘Purge 5’ Among 10 Features Bestowed Big Bucks From California Tax Credits

Doubtful the upcoming second Sherlock Holmes sequel will feature the line “elementary, my dear California,” but the Golden State sure helped solve the riddle of how to get the Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law and Rachel McAdams-led film financed.

With a near record allocation of just under $28.85 million, Warner Bros’ December 2021 debuting Sherlock Holmes 3 was by far the most well rewarded of the 10 films that are set to receive a boost from the California Film Commission managed tax credits program.

As you can see from the chart below, this latest round of credits from the state has the fifth and likely final Purge offering from Blumhouse, as well as another American Pie treat among the five “non-independent” and five independent films that got a piece of the lucrative Cali pie this round.

Emphasizing job creation and spreading the wealth to keep production in the home of Hollywood, the CFC estimates that the 10 films given the incentive green light today will generate around $310 million in below the line spending to crew and vendors.

A big part of that will be the Great Detective himself.

Filming mainly outside the LA 30-mile studio zone, the Dexter Fletcher directed Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to splash around $106.8 million in “qualified expenditures” during production, says the now Colleen Bell-led CFC. The only movie that has funneled more money back into the state’s economy since the tax incentive program was revamped five years ago has been Disney/Marvel’s blockbuster Captain Marvel. Having scored $20.76 million in credits two years ago, the Brie Larson-starrer had $118 million in that qualified spending during its production.

Scoring a trio of credited films picked to get a grand total of $37.955 million from state funds makes AT&T-owned Warner Bros looks like the big winner for this latest feature allocation cycle, which ran from June 17 – 21.

However, Blumhouse isn’t doing too bad either this morning.

The July 10 2020 released Purge 5 was the fourth highest rewarded film on the list made public today. It is also the second Purge movie to get money from California. Purge 2 also saw millions from the tax incentive program back in 2013. That was the year before then Governor Jerry Brown signed a widely supported bill jacking the state’s program from a fairly non-competitive $100 million a year to $330 million a year, allowed films with budgets over $75 million to apply and pulled the plug on the disastrous lottery system that had determined who got what previously.

The recently revamped California Film Commission isn’t doing too bad today, as well.

Snapping another tentpole back to the state with the latest Holmes pic, this is the first feature allocation the program has had since Gov. Gavin Newsom flexed some muscle and anointed ex-Bold & the Beautiful producer and Ambassador to Hungry Bell to run the state overseeing unit in May. Additionally, the CFC might be feeling a little buzzed after Quentin Tarantino just had his best opening weekend ever with a $40 million domestic box office for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which the state of California showered with over $18 million in incentives back in 2017.

Who will be among the lucky Tinseltown winners on the big and the small screens next?

Depending on how many previously rewarded TV shows get grandfathered into another round based on renewals, we’ll find out in mid-December which series have been rewarded tax credits after the upcoming November 4 – 8 application period. For movies, the net round sprints form October 7 – 11. The lucky ones in that round will be made known around November 11, we hear.

Stay tuned Baker Street Irregulars.

BTW – in case you are wondering, the over $20 million that Sherlock Holmes 3 was given this allocation period is not the most tax credits or even the second most tax credits a movie has received in the 2.0 version of the incentive program. The two top spots still belong to the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and the LeBron James starring Space Jam 2 with $22.4 million and $21.8 million in credits respectively.