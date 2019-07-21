The CW drama plans to open its new season with a tribute to the deceased actor & an old pal will be showing up, SDCC learned today.

Luke Perry is gone but the Riverdale actor will be remembered with a special tribute for the Season 4 debut with a blast from the past guest star, Comic-Con learned today.

On the last day of SDCC50, the cast and creatives of the soapy CW teen drama revealed to Hall H that Shannen Doherty will be appearing in the October 9 “Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam” episode. The exact nature of the role that Perry’s Beverly Hills 90210 cast mate will play was not unveiled.

However, if any past episode of the seething series based on the Archie comics are any kind of road map, you can bet with some certainty that Doherty’s character will be full of intrigue, deep emotions and secrets of some sort. With Perry having suddenly passed away of a stroke in March, the Season 4 opener has been calibrated as a reflection on the actor, his legacy and his Fred Andrews role over the life of the show.

“This year our Riverdale family, and we re are family, and we suffered a huge huge loss,” said executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa at the beginning of the panel before the cast came out. The EP then gave the thousands in the hall a look at the Perry tribute that played at the Season 3 wrap party. With a variety of scenes from the actor, the reel ended with a photo of Perry and the words “We love you Luke”

Along with Aguirre-Sacasa, Sunday’s Riverdale panel featured core cast members KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, and Madelaine Petsch.

The EP also announced that the broken Andrews family will see one parent step up as another has exited. Long a recurring presence on Riverdale, Archie’s Molly Ringwald played mom Mary will be much more a part of the household for her son. “She’ll be Archie’s mom more or less full time this year,” quipped Aguirre-Sacasa.

On an initially often-somber gathering on stage in the huge hall, EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told the crowd that he and Perry had actually been discussing Doherty coming to Riverdale since Season 1. Posthumously appearing in Quinten Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood too, Perry was, of course, teamed with Doherty for the first four season of the pivotal teen 1990s series.

Even though it was being filmed while he was still alive, Perry doesn’t not however show up on Fox’s August 7 premiering BH90210. Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, current SAG-ACTRA boss Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling all are back on the revival of sorts, but Perry was unable to make it because of his Riverdale shooting schedule up in Vancouver at the time, it was said.

As well as the announcement of Doherty heading to the fictional upstate New York town for Season 4 and more Molly, today’s panel also dropped that Kerr Smith will be joining the show as Riverdale High’s new principal for the gang’s senior year. Set to make his entrance in the second episode of Season 4, The Fosters vet will be a recurring guest as the “hard-ass” Mr. Honey, Aguirre-Sacasa told fans.

In that school spirit, Archie himself, Apa, noted that there will “a lot of football” and the Core Four’s forming a band called, wait for it, “The Archies.” No stranger to musical moments, Aguirre-Sacasa added that there’s a “battle of the bands” episode coming this season with The Archies taking on The Pussycats. Wait for it.