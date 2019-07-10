Rip Torn Mourned By Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Tom Green

Reactions are pouring in as news spreads about the death of television, film and theater actor Rip Torn.

Known for his roles on The Larry Sanders Show, the original Men in Black films and his Tony Award-winning Broadway career, Torn died today at his home in Lakeville, CT at age 88.

Filmmaker, actor and author Albert Brooks, who directed Torn in the 1991 film Defending Your Life, took to Twitter to say the late actor will be missed.

“R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I’ll miss you Rip, you were a true original,” Brooks tweeted.

Will Smith, who co-starred with Torn in the Men In Black films, posted a picture of himself and Torn on screen and captioned the photo: “R.I.P. Rip.”

Tom Green, who directed and co-starred with Torn in the comedy Freddy Got Fingered, described the veteran actor as “one of the greats.”

“Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act. He was an incredible actor,” Green tweeted. “One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip.”

The Tribeca Film Festival also paid tribute to Torn with a look at his career in pictures and a famous quote from the actor.

“‘Never think you’re better than anyone else, but don’t let anyone treat you like you’re worse than they are.’ Rest in peace, Rip Torn, an unapologetic maverick and gifted actor whose singular presence on screens big and small was always welcome,” the festival wrote on Twitter.