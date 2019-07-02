Gkids Hooks Rights To Masaaki Yuasa’s ‘Ride Your Wave’ For 2020 Bow

Gkids has acquired the North American distribution rights to Ride Your Wave, the latest pic from director Masaaki Yuasa, which premiered last month at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. A 2020 theatrical release is planned.

The film tells the complicated love story of a surf-loving college student named Hinako and a firefighter named Minato, who fall in love after he rescues her during a fire. When Minato dies tragically in a rescue attempt at sea, he reappears out of the water whenever Hinako sings their favorite song. But can they really remain together forever? And what is the real reason for his reappearance?

It is the fourth pickup by Gkids of a Yuasa title. Gkids president David Jesteadt and Fuji Creative Corp’s Yoshiko Nakayama negotiated the latest deal.

Producer-distributor Gkids has scored 11 Animated Feature Oscar nominations since 2010 including Mirai this past season. It has been adding to its theatrical slate of late with deals for two other Annecy titles, Anca Damian’s Marona’s Fantastic Tale and the Chinese animated film White Snake.