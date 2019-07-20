‘Rick And Morty’ Teases Fourth Season With “Ominous Beeping Noise” Clip

The first look at Season 4 of Rick and Morty came out. Far out, as fans of the strange series have discovered.

“Ominous Beeping Sound” was unveiled today at Comic-Con, spotlighting the efforts of an alien to thwart Rick and Morty’s efforts to get to the mothership. Spoiler alert: He almost succeeds.

The animated science fiction sitcom was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim segment. It follows mad scientist Rick and grandson Morty on a series of madcap adventures through time and space. Different versions of the characters inhabit other dimensions and exhibit different characteristics from the main reality. Roiland voices most of the characters.

The fourth season is scheduled to premiere in November 2019 and will consist of ten episodes. Watch the teaser below:

