Richard Jenkins Heads Cast On Indie Comedy ‘The Last Shift’

Richard Jenkins
Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Birgundi Baker are starring in The Last Shift, an Andrew Cohn-directed comedy that is shooting in Chicago. Also in the cast are Allison Tolman and Ed O’Neill. Pic is a co-production between Park Pictures, Bona Fide Productions and Whitewater Films, latter of which produced O’Neill’s series Modern Family. Cohn (Medora) wrote the script.

Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Sam Bisbee, Alex Lipschultz and Bert Kern produce.

The Last Shift follows Stanley (Jenkins), an aging fast food worker, who’s approaching his final graveyard shift after 38 years. When he’s asked to train his young replacement Jevon (McGhie), Stanley’s final weekend takes an unexpected turn.

“In writing The Last Shift, I wanted to update an old and familiar genre in a fresh and surprising way,” Cohn said. “I’m grateful that Park Pictures and Bona Fide saw the same opportunity to explore these complex issues of race, class and authority in an honest and authentic manner.”

